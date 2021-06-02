Macy Schelp • Lutheran South track and field

A senior, Schelp completed the distance clean sweep in the Class 4 track and field state meet, winning the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races at Adkins Stadium. The University of Alabama signee won the 3200 with a 10:56.94, holding off a trio of area athletes for the title. Schelp then followed that up with a win in the 1600 with a 5:03.48 before finishing it off by claiming the 800 in 2:18.35. Schelp, who also won the Class 3 cross country title last fall, owns school records in track for the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. She was a four-year starter at point guard for the school’s basketball team.