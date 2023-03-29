A senior forward, Bowman kicked off her third season as a starter for the Angels by scoring both goals of a 2-0 road victory against Eureka. It was the third two-goal game of Bowman’s career following one each in her sophomore season (two goals, two assists against Helias) and junior season (two goals against Incarnate Word). She also scored goals in the season opener in each of her three seasons with the program. Signed with the University of Dayton, Bowman has 19 goals and 13 assists in her career. She was the leading scorer for St. Joseph’s as a sophomore (27 points) and second-leading scorer last season (20 points).