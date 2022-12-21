 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who are sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Maddy Barton • Marquette wrestling

  • 0
Maddy Barton, Marquette

Maddy Barton, Marquette wrestling

A senior who has committed to Quincy University, Barton won the championship of the 135-pound weight class to help the Mustangs capture the team championship of the Fort Zumwalt East Invitational. She won four matches in the tournament, pinning three of her opponents, and won her championship match against Parkway South’s Janiah Jones when Jones went down with an injury with six seconds left in the third period and Barton leading 4-2. Barton, who is 12-1 with nine pins, suffered her only loss this season to Jones in the championship match of Parkway South’s Patriot Classic earlier this month. Last season, Barton placed sixth at state at 130 pounds.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News