Maddy Barton • Marquette wrestling

A senior who has committed to Quincy University, Barton won the championship of the 135-pound weight class to help the Mustangs capture the team championship of the Fort Zumwalt East Invitational. She won four matches in the tournament, pinning three of her opponents, and won her championship match against Parkway South’s Janiah Jones when Jones went down with an injury with six seconds left in the third period and Barton leading 4-2. Barton, who is 12-1 with nine pins, suffered her only loss this season to Jones in the championship match of Parkway South’s Patriot Classic earlier this month. Last season, Barton placed sixth at state at 130 pounds.