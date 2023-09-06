Krewet, a junior forward in her third season as a varsity player, scored five goals and provided five assists as the Pioneers won three of four games. Twice she had two goals and two assists in a game, including a 5-3 league victory against Lafayette to start the week. Krewet also had two goals and two assists as Kirkwood beat Westminster to close out the 25th Gateway Classic at SportPort International. Earlier that same day in the Gateway Classic, Krewet had one goal and one assist in a 3-0 victory against Holland Hall, Okla. She ranks among area leaders with 17 points on six goals and five assists, just two fewer than her 19 last season.