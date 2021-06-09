Madeline Dornfeld • John Burroughs soccer

A senior midfielder, Dornfeld played a key role in leading the Bombers to the Class 1 state championship. In a 3-2 win in penalty kicks over St. Michael the Archangel in the title game, Dornfeld broke a 1-1 tie on a goal from long range with 2:51 seconds left in the second half. In a 4-0 semifinal win over New Covenant Academy, Dornfeld and Simran LaBore scored and assisted on each other’s goals in the early stages of the second half. Dornfeld, who finished the season with 14 goals and seven assists, was a first-team all-conference selection in soccer and played for the Burroughs field hockey team that finished as the Midwest Tournament runner-up.