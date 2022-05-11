 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison Gnade • DuBourg soccer

Madison Gnade, DuBourg

Madison Gnade, DuBourg soccer

A senior midfielder and forward, Gnade scored six goals on six shots in two nonconference victories last week. She netted two goals against Lutheran South in a 3-0 win and then scored all four Cavaliers’ goals in a 4-3 victory over Valley Park. She continued her hot streak this week, scoring two goals, including the game winner, in a 3-1 win over Metro on Tuesday. Gnade has 13 goals, including four game-winners, in only 13 games this season. A four-year starter, Gnade competitively figure skates across the country, plays club soccer for Kopling and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Trigg Lindahl • Hermann golf

Trigg Lindahl • Hermann golf

A sophomore, Lindahl had an outstanding week, winning two tournaments and shooting 3 under par to win a 9-hole match. He fired a 1-under 70 to…

Jeff Stewart • Bayless baseball

Jeff Stewart • Bayless baseball

A senior first baseman, Stewart helped lead the Bronchos in two victories last week as part of a three-game winning streak. He went 3-for-4 wi…

James Ramey • Ladue water polo

James Ramey • Ladue water polo

A senior who plays the 2-meter center position and leads the area in scoring with 126 goals and 31 assists, Ramey continued his scoring binge …

Lyla Hess • Red Bud softball

Lyla Hess • Red Bud softball

A sophomore pitcher, catcher and outfielder, Hess is in the middle of a hitting streak dating back to last season that reached 23 games Tuesda…

Ryan Walsh • Chaminade golf

Ryan Walsh • Chaminade golf

A senior who has signed with Loyola Chicago, Walsh shot a combined 9-under par to win two tournaments within five days, leading the Red Devils…

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

