Madison Gnade • DuBourg soccer

A senior midfielder and forward, Gnade scored six goals on six shots in two nonconference victories last week. She netted two goals against Lutheran South in a 3-0 win and then scored all four Cavaliers’ goals in a 4-3 victory over Valley Park. She continued her hot streak this week, scoring two goals, including the game winner, in a 3-1 win over Metro on Tuesday. Gnade has 13 goals, including four game-winners, in only 13 games this season. A four-year starter, Gnade competitively figure skates across the country, plays club soccer for Kopling and is a member of the National Honor Society.