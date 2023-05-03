The junior forward notched her second three-goal game of the season to help the Warriors to a 4-3 victory against O’Fallon. It was Granite City’s first victory against the Panthers since 2018, snapping a six-game losing streak in the series, and capped a 3-0 performance in five days. Verbally committed to play for Lindenwood University, Vasiloff leads Granite City with 14 goals and she also has two assists. Vasiloff has four multi-goal games for the Warriors and four game-winning goals. Her 14 goals this season is a career high after she scored eight as a sophomore and seven as a junior.