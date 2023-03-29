The junior forward and third-year varsity standout is the leading scorer for an unbeaten Warriors team that at 4-0 is off to its best start since the 2017 team won its first eight games. Vasiloff scored five goals in a pair of Granite City victories last week, including all three goals in a 3-1 victory against Althoff. She also had two in a 4-0 victory against Belleville West. The hat trick against Althoff was the first of Vasiloff’s career. Vasiloff, who also had a goal in Monday’s 2-1 win over Triad, has scored 21 goals and provided six assists since her freshman season and was the team’s leading scorer last season with 19 points.