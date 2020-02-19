A 5-foot-9 senior forward, Webb pumped in a career-high 28 points to lead the Griffins to a 53-27 win over Metro-East Lutheran in the championship of the Class 1A Edwardsville Regional. The regional championship is the first for the program, which is in its fourth season of competing on the varsity level. Webb added seven rebounds. A four-year starter and an all-tournament selection at Lebanon and Carrollton, Webb is averaging a team-high 14.9 points and 6.1 rebounds. She is considering offers from schools including Illinois College and Maryville University.
Madison Webb • Father McGivney basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A sophomore, Wehrmeister won the championship of the 125-pound weight class at the Missouri District 1 Tournament by pinning all four of her o…
A 6-foot-4 junior guard, Williams helped the Maroons win a pair of road games last week. He had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds…
A sophomore, Punnewaert won three gold medals to lead the Markers to the team title of the MWAA Championships. She set a school and meet recor…
A 6-foot senior forward who has committed to play basketball at Columbia College, Shetley led the 18-1 Eagles, who haven’t lost since their se…
A senior, Waltz kept his record perfect at 37-0 by winning the championship of the 160-pound weight class at the Illinois Class 2A Mascoutah R…
A senior, Murphey qualified for the state tournament for the second consecutive season by winning the championship of the 135-pound weight cla…
A 6-foot senior guard, Stewart averaged 28.3 points in three games, two of which were Blue Devils’ conference wins, last week to vault himself…
A 6-foot-4 junior forward, Moore led Jennings to a pair of wins last week with a triple-double and a double-double. Those victories extended J…
A 5-foot-8 junior guard, Iberg helped the Comets go 3-0 last week. She had a team-high 21 points to lift Greenville to a 45-28 win at Breese C…