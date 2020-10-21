Makayla Johnson • St. Clair volleyball

A 5-foot-3 senior outside hitter and middle back, Johnson had 19 kills and 44 digs as the Bulldogs beat Hermann (19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12) for first the time this century to put them on the verge of the Four Rivers Conference title. St. Clair beat Union on Tuesday to clinch the title. Johnson also had a double-double (12, kills, 30 digs) in a four-set victory over Owensville. A four-year starter, Johnson is among the area leaders in kill average (2.8 per set), dig average (4.8) and serving points average (2.2). She was a state qualifier in wrestling last season and also plays soccer.
