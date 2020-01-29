Malik Stewart • Maplewood-Richmond Heights basketball
Malik Stewart • Maplewood-Richmond Heights basketball

A 6-foot senior guard, Stewart averaged 28.3 points in three games, two of which were Blue Devils’ conference wins, last week to vault himself into the third spot among area scoring leaders (27.2). Against Crossroads, Stewart filled the scoresheets with 38 points, 20 rebounds, four assists and nine steals in a 66-30 win. The following night he had 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and six steals as the Blue Devils won again, 60-44 over Bayless. He closed out the week with 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in a loss to Hancock. The MVP of the Grandview Christmas Tournament, Stewart has several offers from Division I schools for cross country.

