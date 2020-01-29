A 6-foot senior guard, Stewart averaged 28.3 points in three games, two of which were Blue Devils’ conference wins, last week to vault himself into the third spot among area scoring leaders (27.2). Against Crossroads, Stewart filled the scoresheets with 38 points, 20 rebounds, four assists and nine steals in a 66-30 win. The following night he had 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and six steals as the Blue Devils won again, 60-44 over Bayless. He closed out the week with 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in a loss to Hancock. The MVP of the Grandview Christmas Tournament, Stewart has several offers from Division I schools for cross country.
Malik Stewart • Maplewood-Richmond Heights basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A senior, Clutter won the championship of the 125-pound weight class to help the Pirates capture the girls team title of their own St. Charles…
A 6-foot-1 guard who has signed with SIU Edwardsville, Taylor continued his outstanding senior season with three big games last week for the u…
A senior, McCollum ran his record to 18-0 by winning four consecutive matches to claim the boys championship of the 195-pound weight class at …
A junior, Pearl won four gold medals to help the Pioneers grab first place in their own Kirkwood Invitational. Pearl won the 200 individual me…
A 6-foot-3 senior guard who has signed with North Carolina, Love scored a career-high 42 points and helped erase a double-digit deficit as the…
A freshman standout, Woodcock is off to a dominating start to his high school career. He is 33-0 and has only allowed three points all season.…
A 6-foot-1 senior center, Stewart led the Tigers to three wins last week. She had big performances against Bayless (15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 a…
A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Hill had another big week to maintain his hold on the area scoring lead and help the Eagles to three victories. Hill,…
A 5-foot-7, 145-pound junior right winger, Parker continues to score at a high rate and currently leads the area in scoring with 35 goals and …