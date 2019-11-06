Subscribe for 99¢
A senior, Stewart won the Class 2 District 2 meet at Spanish Lake Park, covering the course in 16 minutes, 5.86 seconds. Stewart ran with Cleveland’s Mark Hutchinson in the first mile but made his move to pull away in the second mile on his way to victory by 55 seconds. In other meets this season, Stewart finished first at the Hancock Invitational, Orchard Farm Invitational, Gans Creek Classic and Lutheran North Invitational. He placed second at the Parkway West Dale Shepherd Invitational and ran his best time this season (15:49) in finishing second at the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight Invitational. In track and field in May, he won the state championship in the 800.