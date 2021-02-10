Mallory Ronshausen • Cor Jesu basketball

A 5-foot-8 senior shooting guard, Ronshausen helped the Chargers win the consolation bracket at the Webster Winter Classic and was voted to the all-tournament team. She had 21 points and seven rebounds against Cardinal Ritter, 20 points and five rebounds against Parkway Central and 28 points and nine rebounds in a 62-50 win over Ladue in the consolation final. Ronshausen is averaging 18.3 points and is second in the area in 3-pointers with 60 (2.9 per game). She has been named all-conference and all-district all three years and has signed to play basketball for UMSL.