 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mallory Ronshausen • Cor Jesu basketball
0 comments

Mallory Ronshausen • Cor Jesu basketball

  • 0
Mallory Ronshausen, Cor Jesu

Mallory Ronshausen, Cor Jesu basketball

A 5-foot-8 senior shooting guard, Ronshausen helped the Chargers win the consolation bracket at the Webster Winter Classic and was voted to the all-tournament team. She had 21 points and seven rebounds against Cardinal Ritter, 20 points and five rebounds against Parkway Central and 28 points and nine rebounds in a 62-50 win over Ladue in the consolation final. Ronshausen is averaging 18.3 points and is second in the area in 3-pointers with 60 (2.9 per game). She has been named all-conference and all-district all three years and has signed to play basketball for UMSL.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Back to school — the young guys and the realities of the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals’ outfield

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports