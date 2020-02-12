Mallory Shetley • Sullivan basketball
Mallory Shetley • Sullivan basketball

Mallory Shetley, Sullivan

Mallory Shetley, Sullivan basketball

A 6-foot senior forward who has committed to play basketball at Columbia College, Shetley led the 18-1 Eagles, who haven’t lost since their season opener in November, to a pair of Four Rivers Conference victories last week. In a 77-69 win at Hermann, she had 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Shetley then piled up 29 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lift the Eagles to a 61-42 road win against St. Clair. The MVP of the Sullivan Tournament and an all-tournament selection at Marquette, Shetley is averaging 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, three steals and 2.1 blocks. She also was a standout volleyball player.

