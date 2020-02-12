A 6-foot senior forward who has committed to play basketball at Columbia College, Shetley led the 18-1 Eagles, who haven’t lost since their season opener in November, to a pair of Four Rivers Conference victories last week. In a 77-69 win at Hermann, she had 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Shetley then piled up 29 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lift the Eagles to a 61-42 road win against St. Clair. The MVP of the Sullivan Tournament and an all-tournament selection at Marquette, Shetley is averaging 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, three steals and 2.1 blocks. She also was a standout volleyball player.
Mallory Shetley • Sullivan basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 5-foot-8 junior guard, Iberg helped the Comets go 3-0 last week. She had a team-high 21 points to lift Greenville to a 45-28 win at Breese C…
A 6-foot-2 junior guard, Walker led the Spartans to the championship of the Parkway West Showdown and was named to the all-tournament team. Wa…
A sophomore, Han won the championship of the 142-pound weight class at Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher Tournament. She pinned Lutheran St. Char…
A 5-foot-10 junior guard, Green was named MVP of the Washington tournament as Holt captured the championship. She averaged 17.3 points and 5.3…
A 5-foot-9 junior guard, Blakemore led the Warriors to the championship of Villa Duchesne’s Queen of Hearts Tournament and was named to the al…
A junior, Ameer ran his record to 27-0 by winning the championship of the 195-pound weight Class at Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher Tournament.…
A senior, Schultz won the championship of the 138-pound weight class in the Eric Lewis MICDS Invitational. He pinned is first two opponents in…
A 5-foot-4 sophomore point guard, Reed had two 20-plus point games to lead the Titans to a pair of victories last week. She scored 29 points, …
A 6-foot senior guard, Stewart averaged 28.3 points in three games, two of which were Blue Devils’ conference wins, last week to vault himself…
A 6-foot junior forward, Snow has reeled of five consecutive double-doubles and led the Hornets to three wins last week. Snow loaded the score…