A junior and two-time state champion who committed to Duke in November, O’Meara showed her versatility to shine at the prestigious COMO Invitational at Mizzou. She won the diving competition with a personal best and school-record point total of 606.55, which easily outdid the runner-up’s total of 419.70. She received two 10s on her forward dive pike and received an average score of 9 on her reverse 1.5 somersault 1.5 twist. Just 12 minutes following her last dive, O’Meara swam a leg on the Wildcats’ 200-yard freestyle relay, which achieved a state cut, and also was a member of the team’s 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, both of which recorded state-qualifying times.
Margo O’Meara • Westminster diving and swimming
