O'Meara captured her fourth successive state diving title by dominating the field in the Class 1 meet. She became the first female diver to win a state championship four times in the meet's 46-year history. O'Meara posted a score of 621.45 points to easily outdistance the runner-up by 132.2 points. She came up just short of beating her own state scoring record of 636.50 points set last season. O'Meara shined with a series of mid-air twists and turns. Her best dive was a reverse 1.5 with a 1.5 twist, and she received a near-perfect score. O’Meara has signed to compete for Duke University. In June, she will compete in the U.S. Olympic Diving trials.
Margo O’Meara • Westminster diving