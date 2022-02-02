Mariah Dallas • Fort Zumwalt South basketball

A 5-foot-11 junior forward, Dallas led the Bulldogs to a pair of wins last week as part of a current nine-game winning streak. She had a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds in a 50-18 win over Fort Zumwalt North, and the following night she came up just short of another double-double by scoring 24 points, grabbing nine rebounds and making three steals to lift the Bulldogs to a 58-42 victory over Fort Zumwalt East. An all-tournament selection at St. Dominic in late December and a first-team all-conference honoree last season, Dallas is averaging a team-high 17.9 points and 9.5 rebounds.