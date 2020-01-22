A 6-foot-1 senior center, Stewart led the Tigers to three wins last week. She had big performances against Bayless (15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 8 blocks), Crossroads (20 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 5 blocks) and Crystal City (32 points, 15 rebounds, 4 steals, 7 blocks). Stewart leads the area in rebounding (15.3) and blocks (6.6) and is among the leaders in scoring (17.6) and assists (3.5). She was named to the all-tournament team at the Southside Classic in early December and is a three-time all-conference selection. She also plays volleyball.
Mariah Stewart • Hancock basketball