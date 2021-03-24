A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Fleming led the Lions to their second consecutive state title and ninth in program history. He scored a team-high 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds to guide the Lions to a 66-56 win over Bolivar in the Class 5 state championship game. Fleming was coming off a 13-point, seven-rebound performance in a 79-76 double overtime win over Van Horn in the semifinals. Fleming, who averaged a team-high 19.2 points and 4.4 rebounds, was named first-team all-conference and conference player of the year in the AAA for the second successive season, all-district for the second consecutive season and all-state.
Mario Fleming • Cardinal Ritter basketball