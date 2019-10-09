A sophomore, Jacknewitz ran to a fourth-place finish at the Greater Louisville Classic, covering the 5K course at Tom Sawyer State Park in 18 minutes, 55.5 seconds, which is one of the area’s best times this season. She was in eighth place after the first mile but ran a six-minute second mile to work her way up and finished 45 seconds off the pace set by the winner. Jacknewitz’s season has also been highlighted by a third-place showing at the Edwardsville Invitational, where she helped the Markers win the team title. Last season, Jacknewitz was Nerinx Hall’s only state qualifier, finishing 30th. In track, she finished ninth in the 1,600 meters at state in Class 5.
Most popular
-
Notebook: Holt off to best start in at least two decades; Parkway South coach resigns
-
Collinsville's Taylor commits to SIUE
-
Lafayette's Biermann helps coach by claiming medalist title; Francis Howell wins team crown
-
Rosati-Kain pushes win streak to eight games, earns at least share of league title
-
Missouri top 10 rankings