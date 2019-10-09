Red October special: Subscribe now
Marisa Jacknewitz, Nerinx Hall

Marisa Jacknewitz, Nerinx Hall cross country

A sophomore, Jacknewitz ran to a fourth-place finish at the Greater Louisville Classic, covering the 5K course at Tom Sawyer State Park in 18 minutes, 55.5 seconds, which is one of the area’s best times this season. She was in eighth place after the first mile but ran a six-minute second mile to work her way up and finished 45 seconds off the pace set by the winner. Jacknewitz’s season has also been highlighted by a third-place showing at the Edwardsville Invitational, where she helped the Markers win the team title. Last season, Jacknewitz was Nerinx Hall’s only state qualifier, finishing 30th. In track, she finished ninth in the 1,600 meters at state in Class 5.