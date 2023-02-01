 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marissa Sanabria • Holt wrestling

A senior who signed Wednesday to wrestle for Lindenwood University, Sanabria remained undefeated last weekend by winning the 130-pound title in Francis Howell's Kyle Thrasher Invitational with a hotly contested victory against Marquette senior Maddy Barton. Sanabria, ranked first in the state, claimed the title by winning a 3-2 decision against Barton, who is No. 3 in Missouri. A two-time state medal winner and three-time state qualifier, Sanabria is 38-0 and has won seven individual tournament titles. Behind Sanabria and Maria Slaughter (champion at 140 pounds), Holt won the Thrasher team championship by 10 points over Belton.

