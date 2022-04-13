Mark Mintzlaff • MICDS lacrosse

A senior who plays the attack position, Mintzlaff led undefeated Rams (8-0) to two victories last week and one so far this week. He had two goals and two assists in a 10-5 win over De Smet and erupted for a season-high seven goals and one assist in an 18-8 victory at Rockhurst. On Tuesday, he had a goal and three assists as the Rams rolled past Priory 21-2. A first-year starter, Mintzlaff has 20 goals and nine assists this season. He had 26 goals and eight assists last season for the Rams, who have won seven consecutive state championships. He also plays basketball.