A senior midfielder, Moore recently set the school’s career records for goals and assists. He scored the tying (50th) and record-setting (51st) goals in a 3-0 win over Battle and has 16 on the season. He tallied his 29th career assist to set the school record nearly earlier this season. Last week, he led Hillsboro to the final of the Hillsboro Invitational with a goal in a 3-2 win over Fredericktown and two goals and an assist in a 5-1 victory over Washington. Moore was a first-team unanimous all-conference selection the past two seasons. He kicks for the football team and also plays basketball and baseball.
