A 5-foot-11, 195-pound sophomore running back, Palmer rushed for 186 yards on 18 carries and scored four touchdowns in the second half of a 50-47 win over Edwardsville in the Southwestern Conference championship game. Palmer’s 23-yard TD run with 4:23 to play in the fourth quarter gave the Flyers a 50-40 lead and proved to be the game-winner. Palmer had third-quarter touchdown runs of 2 and 24 yards and found the end zone from 2 yards out midway through the fourth quarter. He rushed for 118 of his yards in the second half as the Flyers held off the Tigers. For the season, Palmer rushed for a team-high 539 yards and 12 TDs with an average of 8.2 yards per carry.
Marquise Palmer • East St. Louis football