Marvin Burks • Cardinal Ritter football

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior wide receiver/safety who has committed to the University of Mississippi, Burks scored three touchdowns and made 10 tackles and three assists to lead the Lions to a 36-22 win over Park Hills Central in a Class 3 state quarterfinal. It’s the third consecutive season Ritter has made it to the state semifinals. Burks, who rushed for 141 yards on 12 carries, scored on runs of 2, 37 and 30 yards. His first trip to the end zone gave the Lions their first lead of the game; his second put the game out of reach. Overall, Burks has rushed for 1,372 and 20 TDs with an average yards per carry of 10.6 yards per carry. He has also made 75 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one interception.