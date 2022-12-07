Marvin Burks • Cardinal Ritter football

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior wide receiver/safety who has committed to the University of Missouri, Burks had 21 carries for 118 yards, scored four touchdowns and made nine tackles (3 for a loss) as Ritter completed its perfect season with a 46-7 victory over Reeds Spring in the Class 3 state championship game. Burks set the tone by scoring on first-quarter runs of 1 and 10 yards and added TD runs of 2 and 7 yards in the third quarter. For the season, he rushed for 1,717 yards and 26 TDs and made 95 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. A four-star safety, Burks is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in Missouri and the No. 31 safety in the nation by 247Sports.