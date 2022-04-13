Mary Hardy • Parkway West soccer

A senior central midfielder who has signed with Murray State, Hardy has been a difference maker in the Longhorns’ 6-0 start to the season. She currently has 10 goals, including three game winners, and two assists to lead the team in scoring. Last week in wins over Parkway Central, Westminster and previously undefeated Jackson, Hardy scored six goals, including two game winners, and contributed one assist. In the 2-1 win at Jackson, she had an assist and scored the game winning goal in overtime. A four-year starter, Hardy earned first-team all-conference, first-team all-district and first-team all-region honors last season.