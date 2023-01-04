Mary Harkins • Father McGivney basketball

A 5-foot-4 senior guard who has verbally committed to Central College in Iowa, Harkins led the Griffins to the championship of the Christ Our Rock Winterfest and was named the tournament MVP. In a 49-44 win over Staunton in the championship game, she had 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and three rebounds. Harkins also made key contributions in wins over Elkville Elverado (14 points, 3 assists, 4 steals), Pinkneyville (14 points, 6 steals) and North Clay (21 points, 3 assists, 3 steals). Overall, she is averaging 15.8 points, 3.1 steals and has hit 43 3-pointers. An all-conference selection in basketball last season, Harkins also plays soccer.