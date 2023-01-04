A 5-foot-4 senior guard who has verbally committed to Central College in Iowa, Harkins led the Griffins to the championship of the Christ Our Rock Winterfest and was named the tournament MVP. In a 49-44 win over Staunton in the championship game, she had 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and three rebounds. Harkins also made key contributions in wins over Elkville Elverado (14 points, 3 assists, 4 steals), Pinkneyville (14 points, 6 steals) and North Clay (21 points, 3 assists, 3 steals). Overall, she is averaging 15.8 points, 3.1 steals and has hit 43 3-pointers. An all-conference selection in basketball last season, Harkins also plays soccer.
Mary Harkins • Father McGivney basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 5-foot-7 junior who doubles as a shooting and point guard, Kraus led the Rockets to a pair of victories last week, including a victory over …
A 6-foot-4 senior guard, Duff led the Spartans to the championship of the Parkview Classic in Springfield and was named the tournament MVP. In…
A senior who has committed to Quincy University, Barton won the championship of the 135-pound weight class to help the Mustangs capture the te…
A 6-foot-1 senior point guard who led the area in scoring last season (24.8) has picked up where he left off and is currently tops among area …
A 6-foot sophomore guard, Collins fell one point shy of breaking the Webster Classic scoring record and was named to the all-tournament team a…
A junior, Chandler helped the Lions capture the team championship of the Union Tournament by placing first in the 235-pound weight class. The …
A 6-foot-3 junior power forward, Travnicek led the Crusaders to three wins last week as they improved to 9-2 after finishing 10-22 last season…
A 6-foot-6 forward, Rickman continued his outstanding junior season for the undefeated Knights with two more big performances last week. He sc…
A 5-foot-11 junior forward, Buscher had three double-doubles to lead the Lancers to the championship of the Herculaneum Black and Red Classic …
In her last four games, Turner, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, averaged 20 points, six rebounds and six assists, while shooting 27 of 46 from the fi…