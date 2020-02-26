Mary Orf • O’Fallon bowling

A senior, Orf won the individual title in the Illinois girls bowling state championships at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford. She knocked down 2,743 pins in the 12-game competition with an average of 228.6 and won by 167 pins. Orf sealed her victory by rolling a 760 series in three games, with a high game of 297 on the second day of the tournament. During the regular season, Orf dominated the Southwestern Conference. She won the Southwestern Conference Tournament with the high game, high series and high average in the 12-game event. She is planning on accepting a scholarship to bowl for McKendree University.