A senior midfielder and team captain, Wagner led the Crusaders to three victories last week to keep them undefeated (9-0) for the team’s best start since the 1990-91 season. Wagner had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Mater Dei, had a hand in all three of the Crusaders’ goals with a goal and two assists in a 3-1 victory over Alton Marquette and netted a hat trick and assist in a 4-0 win over O’Fallon. A four-year starter, Wagner, who has a team-leading 19 goals and 10 assists for 48 points this season, was named to the South Seven all-conference team last season.
Mason Wagner • Althoff soccer
