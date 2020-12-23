A 6-foot, 155-pound junior point guard, Enright led the Statesmen to victories in their first two games of the season. Webster Groves played Confluence in the Webster Classic to kick off the season, and Enright came up big by scoring a game-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbing three rebounds to lead the Statesmen to a 59-57 win in a game that was tied at the end of three quarters. Against rival Kirkwood in a conference game, Enright scored a team-high 20 points as Webster held of a fourth-quarter rally by Kirkwood for a 57-54 win. Last season, Enright, a second-year starter, was a first-team all-conference and all-district selection.
Matt Enright • Webster Groves basketball