Matt McKean • Lindbergh water polo

A senior goalie, McKean helped the Flyers to a third-place finish in the Mundelein Invite near Chicago. Lindbergh went 3-0-1 in the tournament and was 6-0-1 last week. McKean’s best performance in the tournament came in a the Flyers’ final game as he made 15 saves and had an assist in a 14-5 win over Arlington Heights Hersey. He also had big performances in a 16-2 win over Lockport (6 saves), a 12-3 victory over Hinsdale Central (6 saves) and an 8-8 tie against eventual tourney champion Libertyville (10 saves). A third-team All-Metro and all-conference selection last season, McKean also was a member of the Lindbergh swim team.