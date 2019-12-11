A 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior forward, Schark starred at the Troy Invitational to lead the Vikings to the championship. Schark continued his hot shooting start to the season with a game-high 24 points to lead the Howell to a 64-51 win over Rock Bridge in the final. A four-year varsity player, Schark scored in double digits in 11 successive games in the tournament. He was a perfect 7 for 8 from 2-point range in the game, 10 of 10 from the foul line and had 14 rebounds. He poured in 33, 25 and 24 points, respectively, in the three games at Troy. Schark, last season’s GAC South player of the year, has signed with Jefferson College.
