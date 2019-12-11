A senior, Schueddig went 7-0 to win help the Warriors win the team title at Fox’s Ron Sauer Duals. It was the first time he had ever gone undefeated in a tournament in his career. Heading into the final match of the championship dual, Whitfield and Edwardsville were tied. It came down to Schueddig’s battle with Edwardsville’s Will Zupanci in a match in the 152-pound weight class, and Schueddig 3-1 decision victory lifted Whitfield to a 39-36 win in the dual. Schueddig (9-0) was coming off a pair of wins in a dual against St. Genevieve and Park Hills Central. Last season, Schueddig was the state runner-up in Class 1 at 152 pounds to help Whitfield win its eighth team title.
