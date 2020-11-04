 Skip to main content
Matthew Austin • Pacific football
A 6-foot, 209-pound junior running back, Austin rushed for 265 yards on 18 carries and scored six touchdowns in a 50-34 win over Windsor in a quarterfinal game of the Class 4 District 2 tournament. He scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, a 22-yard scamper in the second quarter and a 2-yard run in the third quarter as Pacific clung to a 28-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Austin then came through at crunch time in the final quarter, scoring on runs of 29, 63 and 39 yards to secure the win. Overall this season, Austin has rushed for 974 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and 14 TDs. He also played on the varsity basketball team last season.

Sports