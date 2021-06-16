Matthew Gierer • Father McGivney baseball

A senior shortstop and leadoff hitter, Gierer has been the team’s offensive spark plug, leading them to the Class 1A state semifinals for the first time. He has a 17-game hitting streak and in his last five postseason games, has gone 6-for-14 with five runs scored, two walks, six stolen bases and has been hit by a pitch three times. Gierer, the team captain, is batting .426 with a .563 on-base percentage and 21 RBI. He also leads the state of Illinois in runs scored (60), is tops in Class 1A in stolen bases (30) and in the top five in the state in hits (49). Gierer was Father McGivney’s Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete.