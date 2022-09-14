Mattie Reynolds • Lutheran St. Charles volleyball

A 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, Reynolds racked up 40 kills in two matches last week. In a 23-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19 loss to Incarnate Word, she had 15 kills, 13 digs and three aces. The Cougars came from behind to outlast Borgia in five sets in their next match, and Reynolds came up big by pounding down 25 kills with 15 digs. It was the Cougars’ first victory against the Knights since 2013, snapping a 10-match losing streak. For the season, she has 52 kills, 40 digs and 25 service points. Last season, Reynolds was named to both the all-district and all-state teams in Class 4. She plays club ball for Rockwood Thunder and is planning to go to Quincy University to play volleyball.