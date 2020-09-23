Maureen Mathews • Northwest Cedar Hill volleyball

A 6-foot senior middle hitter, Mathews came up big in a five-set win over Seckman. She had 17 kills, six aces and nine digs. Then, in a straight-set victory over Washington, Mathews hit .933 (14 kills on 15 attempts). In that match, the Lions were down 24-21 when Mathews rotated around to the front row to lead a come-from-behind 27-25 win in the second set to nail down the victory. A two-year starter, Mathews is among the area leaders in kills (4.2), ace average (.52) and block average (.81). She was a second-team all-conference selection last season.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.