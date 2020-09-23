Max Bruening • Althoff golf

A sophomore, Bruening carded an even-par 71 to win O’Fallon’s Panther Classic at Tamarack Golf Course by four strokes over teammate Avery Irwin and help the Crusaders beat rival Mater Dei for the team title. In his round, Bruening had a lofty total of seven birdies to go along with seven bogeys. The 71 matched the career-best score Bruening shot in winning the St. Clair County Tournament, also at Tamarack, in late August. On that day, he beat his previous career best by five strokes. At the Alton High Tee-Off Classic, he fired an 82 to help the Crusaders claim the crown. Last season, Bruening shot a two-day total of 170 to finish 47th at state.
