Max Sextro • St. Louis U. High hockey

A 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior winger, Sextro was named the MVP of the Mid-States Challenge Cup after helping the Junior Billikens capture the championship. Sextro had a hand in all three Junior Billikens’ goals with a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win over De Smet in the championship game at Centene Ice Center. Sextro assisted on Daniel Sendobry’s first-period goal, and after De Smet tied it 1-1 just more than one minute into the third period, Sextro answered 46 seconds later, burying a wrister from the slot. Sextro, who finished the season with five goals and 13 assists, then set up Ben Winkelmann’s empty netter with 38 seconds to go to clinch it for SLUH.