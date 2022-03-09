Max Wagener • Priory hockey

A 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior center, Wagener scoring the game-winning goal as the Ravens edged Lafayette 2-1 in the Wickenheiser Cup title game at Centene Community Ice Center and was named the event’s MVP. He broke a 1-1 tie with 2:52 left in the second period when he intercepted a Lafayette clearing attempt and ripped a wrister after a making toe drag around another Lancers defender. Wagener, who scored two goals in the first game of the Ravens’ semifinal series against Parkway West, had 19 goals and 19 assists in 14 regular season games and racked up 15 goals and six assists in nine playoff games.