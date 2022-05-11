A junior, Anderson won three events to help the Rams to a second-place team finish at the Lutheran South Invitational. She finished first in the triple jump (11.45 meters), 100 hurdles (14.13 seconds) and 300 hurdles in a personal-record time of 44.01. In other meets this season, Anderson won the 100 hurdles and placed second in the 300 hurdles and triple jump at Ladue’s Brusca/Strohbach Invitational. She won the 300 hurdles and triple jump at Parkway Central’s Henle Holmes Invitational and won the 300 hurdles and triple jump at Eureka’s Kimball/Wintermeyer Invitational. Her PR in the 100 hurdles is 13.98, which she recorded last July at the AAU Junior Olympics.
Maya Anderson • MICDS track and field
