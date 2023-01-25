McGrady Noyes • Triad basketball

A 6-foot-5 senior guard, Noyes was named the MVP of Litchfield's Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational after leading the Knights to the championship. In four tournament games, he averaged 13 points and 6.8 rebounds. He had his best performance in a 61-33 win over Mattoon in a pool-play game, putting up 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. He had 18 points and six rebounds in a 65-44 semifinal win over Greenville. Overall, Noyes is averaging 11.5 points, a team-high 5.8 rebounds along with 2.8 assists. He earned second-team all-conference honors in basketball last season and also plays baseball.