Aulbert closed out her four-year career with the Cougars by helping lead them to the Class 5 state championship, the program’s second overall but first since 2013. A 6-foot-2 senior center, she helped Lutheran St. Charles rally from an early deficit to beat Carl Junction 44-39 in the state title with team-leading totals of 11 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. In a 71-50 semifinal victory against defending state champ West Plains, Aulbert scored three points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. An all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, Aulbert finished her career with 1,451 points and 918 rebounds. She has signed to play for Tennessee Tech, this season’s Ohio Valley Conference champion which went on to win a “first four” game in the NCAA Division I tournament.