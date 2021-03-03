 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Megan Wiseman • Duchesne basketball
0 comments

Megan Wiseman • Duchesne basketball

  • 0
Megan Wiseman, Duchesne

Megan Wiseman, Duchesne basketball

A 6-foot-1 senior forward, Wiseman had a pair for double-doubles to carry the Pioneers to a Class 3 district championship. Duchesne held off McCluer South-Berkeley 41-36 in the district final and Wiseman led the way with a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds. She propelled the Pioneers into the championship game by scoring 15 points, pulling down 11 rebounds and making six steals in a 43-20 semifinal win over Brentwood. A three-year starter, Wiseman is averaging 9.5 points and 9.8 rebounds. She has committed to play soccer at Rockhurst University and was a state qualifier in golf last fall.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports