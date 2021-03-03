A 6-foot-1 senior forward, Wiseman had a pair for double-doubles to carry the Pioneers to a Class 3 district championship. Duchesne held off McCluer South-Berkeley 41-36 in the district final and Wiseman led the way with a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds. She propelled the Pioneers into the championship game by scoring 15 points, pulling down 11 rebounds and making six steals in a 43-20 semifinal win over Brentwood. A three-year starter, Wiseman is averaging 9.5 points and 9.8 rebounds. She has committed to play soccer at Rockhurst University and was a state qualifier in golf last fall.
Megan Wiseman • Duchesne basketball