Meghan Belrose • Ursuline soccer

A junior wing midfielder and forward, Belrose scored twice to lead the Bears to a 2-0 victory over St. Charles in the Class 2 state championship game. It was the first state soccer championship for Ursuline. Belrose scored in the 36th and 79th minutes. Her first goal came off a rebound on a shot by Lia DiPiazza that was stopped by the St. Charles goalkeeper, and her second goal came on a drive from 24 yards out with 1:20 left in regulation. Belrose tallied just three goals in 17 regular-season games but found the back of the net three times with a pair of assists over the two-day championship event. She was a second-team all-conference selection.