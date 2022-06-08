Mia Devrouax • Whitfield soccer

A sophomore striker, Devrouax led Whitfield to its first girls soccer state championship. Behind three second-half goals by Devrouax, Whitfield beat St. Pius X 3-0 to win the Class 1 state title. In the 58th minute, Devrouax got behind the St. Pius defense and one on one with the goalkeeper, finishing the chance to make it 1-0. Devrouax made it 2-0 by scoring on a free kick just outside the 18-yard box in the 63rd minute and finished off her hat trick with another breakaway goal, burying her 38th of the season in the 76th minute. An all-conference selection, Devrouax had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 semifinal win over Mid-Buchanan.