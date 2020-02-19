In a 63-51 win over Francis Howell North, Nicastro, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, scored 40 points, hitting four 3-pointers and sinking 8 of 11 free throws. The 40 points is the third-highest single-game total for a girl in school history. In West’s next game, Nicastro had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Saxony Lutheran. An all-tournament selection at Lutheran St. Charles this season and an all-conference and all-district selection as a freshman, Nicastro is averaging a 16 points and 8.2 rebounds. She has helped the Warriors clinch at least a tie for the first girls basketball conference title in program history.
Mia Nicastro • St. Charles West basketball
