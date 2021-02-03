A 6-foot-1 junior guard/forward, Nicastro reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career in a game against Orchard Farm last week. It was part of a big week for Nicastro, who had a double-double (28 points, 14 rebounds) in a two-point loss to Francis Howell North, another double-double (26 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals) in a 51-33 win over Orchard Farm and put up 20 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 60-20 win over Duchesne. The player of the year in the GAC North last season and an all-district honoree the past two seasons, Nicastro is among the area leaders in scoring (20.8), rebounding (8.8), 3-pointers (35) and free-throw percentage (80.9).
Mia Nicastro • St. Charles West basketball
