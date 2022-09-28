 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mia Scheulen • Westminster field hockey

A junior forward and midfielder, Scheulen had eight goals and three assists in three games last week and currently leads the area in goals (17) and is second in points (40). She had a hand in all three Westminster goals in a 4-3 loss to Eureka, netting two goals and assisting on another. She followed by scoring a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Notre Dame and had another hat trick, along with two assists, to lead the Wildcats to a 6-0 win over United Field Hockey. Last season, she was a second-team All-Metro and first-team all-conference honoree. A three-sport athlete, Scheulen is a two-year member of the varsity basketball and track and field teams.

